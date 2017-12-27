Dear Tech: A letter to the deadbeat teenage son at the end of a tough year

Tech, son. Sit down. We need to talk.

Your mother and I have been discussing the situation, and I think we all agree that it's been a hard year for all of us. But more us than you.

We don't feel like we can trust you anymore.

First, there's this whole thing where you keep changing your story. Like that time Mark Zuckerberg said it was "crazy" to think Facebook helped the Russians influence the presidential election. Only later, Facebook said in fact 10 million people saw Russian-bought election ads on Facebook...or was it 126 million?

Or that time we found out that Apple was actually slowing down older iPhones, lending credence to one of the oldest conspiracy theories on the internet. Or that time when Google's home assistant gadget actually did turn out to be listening to random conversations even when people didn't wake it up? Or that whole thing with Meg Whitman absolutely not wanting to be the CEO of Uber...until they called at the last minute and asked her to reconsider, and she ended up meeting with Uber's board on the day they made their choice.

For somebody who talks about "transparency" all the time, you sure seem to have a lot of secrets.

We also feel like you're manipulating us.

All these former product designers like Tristan Harris keep coming forward explaining all the clever work you do to get us hooked on your products. Sean Parker, one of Facebook's first employees, now says the company built its product to exploit human "vulnerability" while another early exec, Chamath Palihapitiya, says it's "ripping apart the social fabric of how society works."