It's not every day you become a multimillionaire. But for one lucky winner in Florida, Friday's Mega Millions drawing just made that unlikely event a reality.

The $450 million jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in the game's history, and the second largest awarded to a single ticket.

Of course, that's before taxes. And choices the winner makes now could influence how much he or she walks away with, as well as how far those winnings go.

Here are a few things should top the winner's to-do list: