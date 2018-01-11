Stock futures point to resumption of Wall Street gains

U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher this morning following the first negative session of 2018 for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq still have January gains well above those for all of December. (CNBC)

China's foreign exchange regulator is casting doubt on a report that China is considering slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds. The original report sent Treasury yields to 10-month highs. But yields were backing off this morning. (CNBC)

Bitcoin tumbled more than 12 percent after South Korea's justice minister said that a bill is being prepared to ban all cryptocurrency trading in the country. Park Sang-ki told reporters that there are "great concerns" regarding virtual currencies. (CNBC)



* Over $100 billion wiped off global cryptocurrency market following talk of South Korea trading ban (CNBC)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) rose 3 percent premarket this morning after reporting better than expected forward guidance as well as quarterly earnings and revenue. The carrier also said passenger revenue, a key metric, was up 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

Two economic reports of significance are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the release of weekly initial jobless claims as well as December Producer Price Index figures. Additionally, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley will have a 2018 economic outlook speech in New York at 3:30 p.m. ET. (CNBC)