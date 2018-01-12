Dow poised to open 100 points higher as earnings season begins on Wall Street

Africans woke up startled this morning after President Donald Trump reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as "s---hole countries" in a meeting with lawmakers. The White House's statement did not deny that the president made those remarks. (CNBC & AP)



* Trump asked why the US needs more Haitians. Mar-a-Lago may hold the answer (CNBC)

* Trump signals openness to North Korea diplomacy (WSJ)

Trump said he canceled a planned visit to a U.S. embassy in London because he didn't want to associate with what he called a "bad" real estate deal. Britons planned protests against Trump during his trip to the city, where he is deeply unpopular. (CNBC)

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that Mexico could end up paying for his proposed border wall "indirectly" if the North American Free Trade Agreement gets tweaked. "They can pay for it indirectly through NAFTA," he told the newspaper in an interview.



* US to extend sanctions relief to Iran, keeping nuclear deal in place for now (WSJ)

* US Commerce Department wraps up steel probe, does not detail findings (Reuters)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government expects about 90 percent of workers to see an increase in their take-home pay as a result of the new tax law. Workers will not have to fill out new W-4 this year. (CNBC)

Political leaders in Germany have reached a breakthrough in talks to form a new coalition government. It followed months of uncertainty after elections in September last year, which failed to produce an overall majority for any party. (CNBC)

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session next week. Bannon has hired lawyer Bill Burck to represent him during the testimony. (NBC News)

Appearing on the debut episode of David Letterman's new Netflix (NFLX) series, former President Barack Obama said Americans are living in a political "bubble" by personalizing their respective media streams. (CNBC)

Dropbox has secretly filed to go public in the first half of this year, a source confirmed to CNBC. Dropbox, last valued at $10 billion, reportedly hired Goldman Sachs (GS) and J.P. Morgan (JPM) to handle the offering.

Intel (INTC) said that the recently-issued patches for flaws in its chips could cause some computers to reboot more often than normal. The company also said it might need to issue updates to fix those buggy patches. (Reuters)

Walmart (WMT) is shuttering 63 of its Sam's Club locations across the U.S. Some stores went dark as early as Thursday, and not all of the retailer's employees were notified in advance. (CNBC)