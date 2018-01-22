Patrick Conway, 62, didn't report for work on Monday because he's a "non-essential" worker.

Conway is the chief knowledge officer in the Department of the Army assigned to a four-star command. His job involves studying how knowledge is shared through teams within the armed forces. He doesn't consider his duties as non-essential.

"It's kind of a slap in the face," he said. "There are things not getting done and those things not getting done have a ripple effect."

Conway made it clear that these are his personal views. He is not speaking on behalf of the Department of the Army.

Conway is one of hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are collateral damage in the budget battle between Republicans and Democrats to get government operations going again.