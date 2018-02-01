Stocks look to build on the best January for the Dow and S&P 500 since the 1990s

Futures were mixed after the Dow and the S&P 500 had their best January since the 1990s. Moving on, stocks have performed well in February. The Dow hasn't fallen in February since 2009, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have only one negative February in that stretch. (CNBC)



* Cramer's rigorous guide for investing during market volatility (CNBC)

Investors hope the old Wall Street adage, "so goes January, so goes the year," holds true in 2018. When the S&P 500 finishes January in the green, the next 11 months move higher 12.2 percent on average, according to LPL Financial Research. (TheStreet)

Facebook's (FB) stock was 2 percent higher premarket after whipsawing after hours Wednesday. The company crushed quarterly earnings expectations. However, it also said users have cut the time they spend on the social media giant's platform. (CNBC)

Lowe's (LOW) announced employee bonuses of up to $1,000 due to the beneficial effects of tax reform. An internal memo reviewed by CNBC said the bonuses would be based on length of service with the home improvement retailer.

It's another busy morning for earnings, with Alibaba (BABA), Cigna (CI), UPS (UPS) and more. Some big names are out after the bell, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL). Also out: Amgen (AMGN), Mattel (MAT), and Visa (V). (CNBC)

Initial jobless claims and fourth quarter productivity will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m., the government will issue December construction spending figures. At the same time, the Institute For Supply Management issues its January Manufacturing Index. (CNBC)