Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: MRK, EL, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, V & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Merck – The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 98 cents per share, beating consensus forecasts by 4 cents a share. Revenue came in below estimates, but Merck's full-year forecast was largely above Street forecasts. Merck's results were helped by strong sales of key drugs such as Januvia and Keytruda.

Estee Lauder – The cosmetics and personal care products maker beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.52 per share. Revenue also topped forecasts and Estee Lauder raised its full-year guidance as sales growth in Europe and Asia remained strong.

Amazon.com – Amazon beat estimates on the top and bottom lines with its latest earnings, and its profit of nearly $2 billion for the fourth quarter was the largest in its history. Amazon saw millions of new customers sign up for its "Prime" program, and it also saw a bottom line benefit from the new tax law.

Alphabet – Alphabet reported adjusted quarterly profit of $9.70 per share, falling 28 cents a share shy of estimates. The Google parent's revenue beat forecasts as its core advertising business continued to perform strongly during the quarter. Separately, the company named current director and former Stanford University president John Hennessy as its chairman, replacing Eric Schmidt.

Apple – Apple came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of $3.89 per share. Revenue beat the Street's forecasts. Apple did not ship as many iPhones, iPads, or Mac computers as analysts had anticipated, although the average selling price for its iPhones did come in above forecasts. Apple also gave a current-quarter forecast that fell below consensus estimates.

Amgen – Amgen came up 14 cents shy of Street forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.89 per share. The biotech giant's revenue was slightly short of forecasts, hurt in part by a significant decline in sales of its popular rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel.

Visa – Visa reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.08 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly above forecasts amid a boost in holiday season transactions. The payments network operator also authorized a new $7.5 billion share buyback program.

GoPro – GoPro lost an adjusted 30 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 11 cent a share loss anticipated by Wall Street analysts. The high definition camera maker also saw revenue fall below forecasts on falling demand for its products.

Mattel – Mattel posted an unexpected holiday quarter loss, as its key brands suffered from the financial problems of major toy retailer Toys "R" Us. The company's flagship Barbie brand saw sales jump nine percent year over year, however, and the company said it was optimistic revenue can be stabilized this year.

Guess – Guess said co-founder Paul Marciano denies any misconduct toward model Kate Upton, who made her concerns known in a social media post on Thursday. The apparel maker said it would fully investigate Upton's claims once it is determined whether they have any merit, but points out no specific allegations have been made.

Deckers Outdoor – Deckers reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.97 per share, well above the consensus $3.82 a share estimate. The shoe company's revenue was above forecasts and Deckers – which makes Ugg boots, Teva sandals, and other brands – raised its full-year forecast.

Tesla – The automaker is collaborating with Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo, and UPS to build a network of truck charging stations, according to a Reuters report.

Sony – Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai will be stepping down April 1, with the company's finance chief Kenichiro Yoshida set to assume the CEO post at that time.

Honda Motor – Honda raised its full-year profit forecast in anticipation of higher sales in Asia, as well as a reduction in costs and a weaker forecast for the yen vs. the U.S. dollar.