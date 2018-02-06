Stocks set to plunge again after Dow posts biggest single-day point drop in history

U.S. Dow futures this morning were indicating another nosedive at the open that breach the correction level, defined as a decline of 10 percent over time from recent new highs. Monday was the worst day for the Dow and S&P 500 since August 2011 as well as the biggest single-day point drop for the Dow in history. Futures have been volatile all night and have been positive at various junctures. (CNBC)



The yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note and on the 30-year Treasury bond were lower today as investors continued to keep abreast of the volatile trading seen across international and domestic markets. Bond yields move inversely to prices. (CNBC)

The Cboe Volatility index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, was higher this morning after doubling during regular market hours Monday. The key market measure jumped above 50, its highest level since August 2015. (CNBC)



European stocks reduced some of their earlier losses after tumbling 3 percent in the early hours of today's session amid inflation growth expectations. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 1.7 percent lower with every sector in the red. (CNBC)