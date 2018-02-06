Stocks set to plunge again after Dow posts biggest single-day point drop in history

IN THE NEWS TODAY
House GOP lawmakers are proposing a long-term boost to military funding in a short-term spending bill slated for a vote this week. The move is likely to cause tension with some Democrats and complicate plans to keep the government open. (Washington Post)
President Donald Trump's lawyers have reportedly cautioned him not to take wide-ranging questions from Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. Trump has publicly said he wants to interview with Mueller. (NY Times)
A House panel has voted to release the Democratic rebuttal to the GOP's accusation that the FBI misled a secret surveillance court. President Trump will have a work week's time to decide to release the information publicly. (Washington Post)
* Carter Page on Nunes memo: 'Worse than I could have possibly imagined' (Politico)
* 'Treasonous': Trump goes after Dems who didn't clap during State of the Union (CNBC)
Vice President Mike Pence was heading to the Winter Olympics in South Korea today. During Pence's visit, Washington wants to keep the focus on North Korea's disregard for calls to halt its nuclear program and convince allies to keep up pressure. (Reuters)
Elon Musk said SpaceX's new Falcon Heavy rocket is unlikely to carry humans to the moon or deeper into outer space. Instead, the company said it will focus on developing an even larger booster announced last year. (WSJ)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Lululemon (LULU) CEO Laurent Potdevin suddenly resigned, with the yogawear maker only saying he had "fallen short of the company's standards of conduct." No further details were given.
BP (BP) posted better-than-expected profits that were more than double year earlier levels. BP's results were helped by higher prices and production, and the energy giant resumed share buybacks after a three-year hiatus.
Toyota (TM) raised its full-year profit forecast by 10 percent, following a quarterly operating profit that was its best in two years. The automaker's results were helped both by stronger sales in Japan and a weaker yen.
Cirrus Logic (CRUS) reported earnings and revenue that fell below Street forecasts, with weaker smartphone sales a key factor. Cirrus supplies chips that are used in Apple's (AAPL) iPhones.
Pfizer (PFE) reported upbeat results in a study involving its Xtandi cancer drug to treat early stage prostate cancer. The drug maker said using Xtandi in combination with standard hormone therapy reduced the risk of the disease spreading by 71 percent compared with just using hormone therapy.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reported earnings that topped Street forecasts as well as announcing a new stock buyback program. However, the chip maker and Apple (AAPL) supplier did issue an outlook that is shy of consensus estimates.
WATERCOOLER
John Mahoney, best known for playing Martin Crane on the popular '90s sitcom "Frasier," has died at the age 77, his manager confirmed. Mahoney won a SAG AWARD and received two Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work on the show. (Variety)