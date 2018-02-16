Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after another strong rally Thursday. As of the close, the major indices had all recovered about 70 percent of the losses from the flash correction earlier this month. We get consumer sentiment and housing starts data Friday morning along with more key earnings reports.

-The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is basically flat at 2.88 percent.

EARNINGS RESULTS

-Coca-Cola beat estimates on earnings and revenue. Deere beat estimates on earnings and revenue and raised forecasts. Kraft/Heinz missed estimates on earnings and revenue. Shake Shack beat expectations on earnings and is forecasting a massive expansion with 32 to 35 new restaurants opening in 2018.