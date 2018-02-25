MeToo spurs investors to move money to companies that support women

In a recent client meeting, financial advisor Stephen Rischall got asked about how to invest in companies that support gender equality and women's issues in the workplace.

Think of it as a #MeToo moment.

"The client said that because of the attention on the #MeToo movement and the power behind it, he wanted to invest," said Rischall, a certified financial planner and founder of 1080 Financial Group in Sherman Oaks, California.

"It was both about the potential return and the social impact," Rischall said. "The client feels like there's a correlation between the two, and he and his wife wanted to take a piece of their portfolio to invest more in line with their values."