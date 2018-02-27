Europe markets higher as Sky shares surge 18% on Comcast offer; Powell to address Congress

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.1 percent higher with the various sectors moving in different directions.

Media stocks outperformed in early deals following news that U.S. media giant Comcast is making a proposed cash offer to buy Sky for 22.1 billion pounds ($31 billion). Sky shares jumped on the news and hit the top of the European benchmark, up 18 percent.

U.K. house builder Persimmon also jumped 13 percent on Tuesday after reporting a 2 percent increase in 2017 pretax profits. The company said it sold more houses and at higher prices. The earnings release boosted shares across the entire sector, with Berkeley Group and Barratt Developments also up over 2 percent.

Chemicals on the other hand were the worst performers in early trade on earnings results. Croda International was off by 1.5 percent after posting its latest results.