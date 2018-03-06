Wall Street set to open sharply higher after Dow breaks four-session losing streak

U.S. stock futures were stronger this morning after the Dow on Monday broke its four-session losing streak. Boeing (BA), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) were the big Dow stock winners. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both logged their second straight day of gains. (CNBC)



Futures got even stronger after South Korea reported that North Korea said there's no need to keep its nuclear program as long as there's no military threat against it. South Korea also said that Pyongyang is open to talking with the U.S. regarding denuclearization and normalizing ties. (Reuters)

Shares of Target (TGT) were under pressure in premarket trading this morning after the retailer reported quarterly earnings short of estimates. However, revenue was better than expected. (CNBC)

The economic calendar is rather sparse today, with the government releasing January factory orders at 10 a.m. ET. New York Fed President William Dudley, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan all speak before the bell. Kaplan also joins CNBC for an interview at 8 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

The world's growing appetite for oil will leave plenty of room for both Saudi Arabia and the U.S to ratchet up production, Amin Nasser, CEO of energy giant Saudi Aramco, told CNBC. Meanwhile, Nasser said Saudi Arabia is looking to Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) to build a tech hub. (CNBC)

Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is "one of the most overhyped technologies ever," according to noted economist Nouriel Roubini. Meanwhile, a Harvard economist said bitcoin in 10 years is more likely to be $100 than $100,000 (CNBC)



* Ripple jumps as traders speculate that Coinbase may add the cryptocurrency to its platform (CNBC)