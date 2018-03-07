The Dow is set to open down triple digits after Trump advsior Gary Cohn resigns

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning, following news that White House economic advisor Gary Cohn is resigning. Markets ended Tuesday in the green after swinging between positive and negative territory throughout the session. (CNBC)

Total mortgage application volume was essentially flat last week, up just 0.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed this morning. Volume was 5 percent lower than the same week one year ago. (CNBC)

Also on the data front, ADP employment is due out at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by international trade and productivity & costs data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book is set to be published at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, speaking at a Broward Workshop event at 8 a.m. ET. At the same time, New York Fed President William Dudley will be in Puerto Rico where he is expected to talk about restoration efforts. (CNBC)