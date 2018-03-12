Stocks are set for a higher open as Wall Street's fears about inflation and rates ease

Five people were killed yesterday evening after a helicopter hired for a photo shoot crashed into New York's East River, authorities said. The pilot, who was taken to the hospital, freed himself and survived, while two people were pronounced dead at the scene. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump will support a modest set of fixes to gun laws, including providing more data for background checks and allowing officials to obtain court orders to seize guns, stepping back from some of the more sweeping changes he had considered. (CNBC)



* Trump gun proposal skips age limits, focuses on teaching educators how to use guns instead (NBC News)

The president is strongly considering Christopher Liddell, a White House official who was an executive at Microsoft (MSFT) and General Motors (GM), to replace top economic advisor Gary Cohn, according to the New York Times, citing sources.

U.S. and European officials are planning new trade talks this week after Trump rattled two of the United States' biggest economic partners, Japan and the EU, with his steel and aluminum tariffs. The president has appeared unwavering in his plans. (WSJ)



* White House set to host follow-up meeting on biofuels (Reuters)

The National Weather Service forecasts another major weather system taking aim at parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut late tonight and into tomorrow morning. A snow system battered parts of New York and New Jersey just last week, leaving mass power outages. (CNBC)

The long-awaited initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's massive oil company could be delayed until 2019 at the earliest, according to the Financial Times. The IPO was expected to come to market sometime this year, potentially the largest ever.

Michael Rubin, Fanatics owner and internet entrepreneur, is said to be "very interested" in owning the NFL's Carolina Panthers, a source tells CNBC. Billionaire hedge fund owner David Tepper is also seen as a contender for the team.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk announced his timeline for sending a space vehicle to Mars could have its first milestone early next year. During the latter half of 2017, the company said it aimed to send a cargo mission to the Red Planet by 2022. (CNBC)



* Coming soon to a front porch near you: Package delivery via drone (WSJ)

Imagine a world where home-based avatars help humans remotely multitask. The XPrize Foundation is announcing a $10 million contest today at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas. (CNBC)

Disney (DIS) and Marvel's "Black Panther" has continued its win streak at the box office, crossing the $1 billion mark in its worldwide totals after beating out the four-day totals of Disney's last big movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." (The Verge)