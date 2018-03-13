Cramer Remix: How to build a Washington-proof portfolio   

As the market parsed Tuesday's tidal wave of news, from a blocked Broadcom-Qualcomm deal to an ousted Secretary of State, CNBC's Jim Cramer issued a warning to investors.

"Can we take a step back for a moment? This is not a good way to invest, people. Your strategy should not change based on every other presidential tweet," the "Mad Money" host said.

"Instead of focusing on every little thing from the White House, how about evaluating companies on their own merits? Too old-fashioned for you?" he continued. "Maybe don't stress too much about the tweets unless you want to invest in Twitter."

While he didn't want investors to ignore the president's tweets or write off the changes to U.S. trade policy, Cramer did want investors to consider the circumstances before selling because of a tweet.

"I am saying that if you have a diversified portfolio — some health care stocks, some banks, some consumer packaged goods stocks, some tech — you won't need to re-position every time the fickle administration changes its view," Cramer said.