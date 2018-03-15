Southeast Asia is increasingly turning to India instead of the US or China

"Specific Southeast Asian states are now seeking to diversify their strategic partnerships, beyond a binary choice between Beijing and Washington," the Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S. think tank, said in a note this week.

A key element of those diversification efforts is working with India "as a more forceful counterweight to China and hedge against a declining United States," the note said.

Trade deals such as the newly-inked Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership as well as intelligence sharing efforts on terrorism are also indicative of Southeast Asian leaders seeking greater regional cooperation.