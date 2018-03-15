Stocks are set to open higher as the S&P 500 attempts to avoid its longest losing streak of 2018

Larry Kudlow, a CNBC senior contributor and longtime economist, will succeed Gary Cohn as President Donald Trump's top economic advisor. Kudlow told CNBC he got a call from the president on Tuesday night as he got into an Uber after dinner. (CNBC)



* Larry Kudlow: China 'has earned a tough response' (CNBC)

Conor Lamb, a Democrat and former Marine, scored a razor-thin victory against Republican candidate Rick Saccone in a special House election in southwestern Pennsylvania. Saccone, who lost by 627 votes, may still contest the outcome. (NY Times)

The Senate approved a bill to ease bank rules, bringing Congress a step closer to passing the first rewrite of the Dodd-Frank reform law enacted after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. The draft legislation now heads to the House. (Reuters)



Meanwhile, the House passed legislation to help schools and local law enforcement prevent gun violence. The bill would authorize federal grants to fund training, anonymous reporting systems, threat assessments, intervention teams and school and police coordination. (Reuters)



* 3 reasons Gen Z activists have changed the gun control conversation when no one else could (CNBC)

Documents for the first time tie the Trump Organization to the continuing effort to silence former adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Toys R Us made official its liquidation this morning, filing documents with the bankruptcy court that will lead to the sale or closing of its roughly 800 U.S. stores. Still, the company may be able to salvage 200 stores to operate under the Toys R Us brand. (CNBC)

IHeartMedia (IHRT), which has struggled with debt and falling revenue, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today as the largest U.S. radio station owner reached an in-principle agreement with creditors to restructure its overwhelming debt load. (Reuters)

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of embattled blood testing start-up Theranos, has been charged with massive fraud and has agreed to settle and pay a $500,000 fine. The SEC alleges that Theranos raised more than $700 million from late 2013 to 2015 while deceiving investors. (CNBC)