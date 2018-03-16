3 rich celebrities who still live with their parents

Despite his massive success with the films "Creed" and "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan has a surprisingly down-to-earth home life.

The 31-year-old star still lives with his mom and dad. "I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting," Jordan tells Ellen DeGeneres.

While there are perks like "home-cooked meals," there can be some awkward moments, he admits: "You also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night. Just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."