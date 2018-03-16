VISIT CNBC.COM

3 rich celebrities who still live with their parents

Here's why 31-year-old 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan still lives with his parents
Despite raking in millions, a handful of athletes and celebrities are surprisingly careful with their cash. Some choose to fly coach while others drive cheap cars. Some even cut back on housing costs by crashing at home.

Here are three A-listers who still live with their parents either full-time or part-time.

Michael B. Jordan

Despite his massive success with the films "Creed" and "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan has a surprisingly down-to-earth home life.

The 31-year-old star still lives with his mom and dad. "I love my parents, but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting," Jordan tells Ellen DeGeneres.

While there are perks like "home-cooked meals," there can be some awkward moments, he admits: "You also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night. Just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."

Actor Michael B. Jordan poses with his parents
Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images
Actor Michael B. Jordan poses with his parents

Kirk Cousins

On Wednesday, quarterback Kirk Cousins became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a fully guaranteed $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, the 29-year-old NFL star retains some frugal habits: He drives a dented van he bought from his grandma for $5,000 and lives in his parents' basement during the summer.

"For a good portion of the off-season, the eminently practical Cousins holes up beneath the floorboards of his teenage home in Holland, Michigan. ... He shares the space with his wife, Julie," GQ reported in 2017. The couple move to a warmer climate during the first few months of the year: the basement of Julie's parents' home in Georgia.

"It works well," Cousins told GQ. "We don't pay rent."

Zendaya

Up-and-coming actress Zendaya got her start on the Disney Channel and recently starred alongside Hugh Jackman and Zach Efron in the movie "The Greatest Showman."

The 21-year-old could afford her own place, but she chooses to live at home. It works well, she tells DeGeneres: "We've set boundaries. We have territories. ... They respect my space and I respect their space."

There are major perks besides saving money, too, she says: "At the end of the day, you know, I don't have to wake myself up. I get a free ride. Why would I want to give that up?"

