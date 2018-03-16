3 rich celebrities who still live with their parents

On Wednesday, quarterback Kirk Cousins became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a fully guaranteed $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Still, the 29-year-old NFL star retains some frugal habits: He drives a dented van he bought from his grandma for $5,000 and lives in his parents' basement during the summer.
"For a good portion of the off-season, the eminently practical Cousins holes up beneath the floorboards of his teenage home in Holland, Michigan. ... He shares the space with his wife, Julie," GQ reported in 2017. The couple move to a warmer climate during the first few months of the year: the basement of Julie's parents' home in Georgia.
"It works well," Cousins told GQ. "We don't pay rent."