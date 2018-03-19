Amazon, Walmart and Target are competing to deliver your groceries—here's how their offers stack up

FreshDirect's competitor Peapod has a different pricing model. It sets a $60 minimum and charges $6.95 for deliveries over $100 and up to $9.95 for cheaper orders. It also offers free delivery when you purchase the PodPass, which costs $119 a year, but only for orders over $100.
All things considered, it appears shoppers in the six cities offered the new Amazon Prime plus Whole Foods grocery delivery service could be getting the best deal.
For everyone else, the smartest option might depend on how frequently you get your groceries delivered. At the moment, Walmart's service doesn't require an annual fee at all, while, among those that require annual memberships, Target's service powered by Shipt offers the lowest annual fee.
For one-time delivery fees, meanwhile, FreshDirect and Instacart seem to offer the most competitive rates.
Of course, none of these services compare to the cheapest option: Going out and buying your groceries yourself. Paying for convenience traps like a delivery service can add up. That said, if you're paying for something that saves you time to do things that you enjoy more, research shows the added expense might be worth it.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: You could save $3,000 a year by avoiding 6 common money traps