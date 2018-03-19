Amazon, Walmart and Target are competing to deliver your groceries—here's how their offers stack up

In certain cities, Amazon Fresh delivers a wide array of foods for $14.99 per month added to your Prime membership, which itself costs either $12.99 per month or $99 a year. With the subscription, orders over $50 are free. Anything less costs an extra $9.99.

If your orders always meet that threshold, the delivery service comes out to an add-on of about $180 a year, equal to the cost of 18 deliveries from Walmart.

So if you live in a participating region and you get your groceries delivered even once every two weeks, Amazon's offer may be cheaper, but if you use the service infrequently or Fresh isn't available, Walmart delivery may be the better option.

Last month, Amazon announced an even better deal. It will be delivering Whole Foods groceries to its Prime members in select cities: Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach and now Atlanta and San Francisco. That means free two-hour delivery on orders of $35 or more for Prime members, or $7.99 if you want your free-range organic chicken in an hour.