Trump issues action blocking Venezuela cryptocurrencies within US

President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning any transactions within the United States involving "any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token, that was issued by, for, or on behalf of the Government of Venezuela on or after January 9, 2018."

The order applies to U.S. citizens as well as any person within the United States.

Venezuela launched the oil-backed cryptocurrency in February in a move to help pull the country out of a continuing economic crisis. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said each petro token will be backed by one barrel of the state's national petroleum. Maduro also said roughly 100 million petro tokens would be issued — estimated to be worth around $6 billion.

Bitcoin prices dropped about $200 to around $8,388, according to Coinbase, following the order.

Cryptocurrencies have come under scrutiny by the U.S. Treasury Department for their potential for nefarious uses.

"My No. 1 focus on cryptocurrencies, whether that be digital currencies or bitcoin or other things, is that we want to make sure that they're not used for illicit activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC in January. "So in the U.S., our regulations [state that] if you're a bitcoin wallet, you're subject to the same regulations as a bank."

Read the full Executive Order below: