Facebook shares fell over 2 percent in pre-market trade Wednesday, marking the third straight day of declines for the social media giant as the fallout from the data breach scandal continues.



Nearly $50 billion of market capitalization, or value, has been wiped off Facebook's stock since Monday.

On the weekend, media reports outlined how the Facebook profiles of 50 million users were harvested for data. The data was then sent to Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, which worked on President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Facebook has been accused of a data breach, something it denies.

So far, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has been silent on the issue, despite being summoned by U.K. and European Union lawmakers.

In an undercover sting by Britain's Channel 4 News, senior executives at Cambridge Analytica claimed they ran all the digital operations for Trump's 2016 campaign, and separately suggested they could use entrapment techniques such as bribes and sex workers to help politicians in other countries discredit their opponents.