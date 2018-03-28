Cramer: How Facebook's drop compares to other scandal-ridden stocks like Chipotle   

Facebook's drop & how it compares to other scandal-ridden stocks like Chipotle 42 Mins Ago | 01:29

With high-profile brands and people like Elon Musk abandoning Facebook, CNBC's Jim Cramer worried that the news would affect the scandal-ridden stock more adversely than expected.

"These departures may not seem very large, but ... if they continue, they're going to hurt Facebook's numbers [and] make it extraordinary difficult to value the stock," the "Mad Money" host said on Wednesday. "Both the estimates and the price-to-earnings multiple — what we're going to pay for those estimates — are in flux."

Shares of Facebook have been falling ever since news broke that research firm Cambridge Analytica used Facebook users' data without their permission to support Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

So, to try and figure out where Facebook's stock might bottom after its 21 percent decline, Cramer examined some past corporate scandals to compare the declines.