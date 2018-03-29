Electric concept cars, beefed-up SUVs and a 'lizard green' Porsche debut at New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show opens to the public on Friday in Manhattan, and about 50 new cars, trucks and SUVs will be displayed at the event. Many of the vehicles have been shown before outside the U.S. or North America, but a few cars are making their global debut. Ever more popular SUVs and trucks were featured during the New York Auto Show's press days, but a few sedans and sports cars were unveiled as well.
Here is a list of some of the biggest debuts:
The XT4 is a crossover that starts at around $36,000. Cadillac says the vehicle is the first of a slew of vehicles that will boost Cadillac's presence in today's more popular segments, and kick off the transformation of the brand.
The AT4 is an off-road-ready package that GMC will make available across its entire lineup. A number of automakers have sold successful off-road vehicles, such as Jeep and Ford.
Lincoln is bringing back the Aviator name after retiring it more than a decade ago. The vehicle is a totally redesigned three-row SUV aimed at older millennials and Gen Xers with families.
Foreign trucks can have a tough time competing in the U.S. market against American brands like Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Ram. But automakers such as Toyota have been able to carve out niches. This is an example of what a Volkswagen truck would look like if it debuted here.
The RAV4 has been around for several years, but the 2019 version will offer a hybrid option. The SUV outsold the Camry for the first time in the U.S. in 2017.
Nissan is not backing away from sedans, despite the increasing U.S. consumer preference for crossovers and SUVs. But this latest version of the Altima does offer all-wheel drive for the first time, and has a driver assistance package unusually robust for a car at this price point.
Porsche debuted the 911 GT3 RS with a Weissach package for the first time. The $18,000 option has a carbon fiber roof and other components that save a considerable amount of weight. Even the carpets inside the car are lighter. It is also colored 'lizard green'."
The Audi RS 5 made its global debut at the Auto Show. It has a 2.9 liter V6 "biturbo" engine capable of 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The car can go 0 to 60 mph in fewer than four seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph, which can be boosted to 174 mph with an optional package.
Genesis unveiled the Essentia concept car on Wednesday at the show. It is a futuristic all-electric luxury car with a body made mostly of carbon fiber and an almost entirely clear glass roof.
Alphabet's Waymo announced Tuesday it will partner with Jaguar to expand its lineup of self-driving vehicles. Waymo will 20,000 buy Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUVs in a partnership that will last through 2026.