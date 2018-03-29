    Electric concept cars, beefed-up SUVs and a 'lizard green' Porsche debut at New York Auto Show

    Share

    ×

    Autos

    Electric concept cars, beefed-up SUVs and a 'lizard green' Porsche debut at New York Auto Show

    • A handful of new vehicles made global debuts during the New York International Auto Show.
    • Volkswagen showed off a concept truck, Porsche has an $18,000 options package, and Hyundai's luxury brand debuted an all-electric sports car concept.

    The New York International Auto Show opens to the public on Friday in Manhattan, and about 50 new cars, trucks and SUVs will be displayed at the event. Many of the vehicles have been shown before outside the U.S. or North America, but a few cars are making their global debut. Ever more popular SUVs and trucks were featured during the New York Auto Show's press days, but a few sedans and sports cars were unveiled as well.

    Here is a list of some of the biggest debuts:

    Cadillac XT4

    The 2019 XT4 was developed on an exclusive compact SUV architecture. Cadillac’s entry in the industry’s fastest-growing luxury segment delivers expressive design, confident performance, spacious accommodations and new technologies. Pre-production model shown
    Cadillac

    The XT4 is a crossover that starts at around $36,000. Cadillac says the vehicle is the first of a slew of vehicles that will boost Cadillac's presence in today's more popular segments, and kick off the transformation of the brand.

    GMC Sierra AT4 off-road truck 

    The AT4 is an off-road-ready package that GMC will make available across its entire lineup. A number of automakers have sold successful off-road vehicles, such as Jeep and Ford.

    Lincoln Aviator

    Lincoln Aviator
    Robert Ferris | CNBC
    Lincoln Aviator

    Lincoln is bringing back the Aviator name after retiring it more than a decade ago. The vehicle is a totally redesigned three-row SUV aimed at older millennials and Gen Xers with families.

    Volkswagen concept truck 

    Volkswagen concept pickup truck on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Volkswagen concept pickup truck on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

    Foreign trucks can have a tough time competing in the U.S. market against American brands like Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Ram. But automakers such as Toyota have been able to carve out niches. This is an example of what a Volkswagen truck would look like if it debuted here.

    Toyota RAV4

    2018 Toyota Rav 4 on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 29th, 2018.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    2018 Toyota Rav 4 on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 29th, 2018.

    The RAV4 has been around for several years, but the 2019 version will offer a hybrid option. The SUV outsold the Camry for the first time in the U.S. in 2017.

    Nissan Altima 

    The 2019 Nissan Altima on display at the New York International Auto Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    The 2019 Nissan Altima on display at the New York International Auto Show.

    Nissan is not backing away from sedans, despite the increasing U.S. consumer preference for crossovers and SUVs. But this latest version of the Altima does offer all-wheel drive for the first time, and has a driver assistance package unusually robust for a car at this price point.

    Porsche GT3 RS with Weissach package

    2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

    Porsche debuted the 911 GT3 RS with a Weissach package for the first time. The $18,000 option has a carbon fiber roof and other components that save a considerable amount of weight. Even the carpets inside the car are lighter. It is also colored 'lizard green'."

    Audi RS 5

    The Audi RS 5 on display at the New York International Auto Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    The Audi RS 5 on display at the New York International Auto Show.

    The Audi RS 5 made its global debut at the Auto Show. It has a 2.9 liter V6 "biturbo" engine capable of 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The car can go 0 to 60 mph in fewer than four seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph, which can be boosted to 174 mph with an optional package.

    Genesis Essentia concept car

    Genesis on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Genesis on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

    Genesis unveiled the Essentia concept car on Wednesday at the show. It is a futuristic all-electric luxury car with a body made mostly of carbon fiber and an almost entirely clear glass roof.

    Waymo Jaguar

    A Jaguar Waymo self-driving vehicle on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    A Jaguar Waymo self-driving vehicle on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

    Alphabet's Waymo announced Tuesday it will partner with Jaguar to expand its lineup of self-driving vehicles. Waymo will 20,000 buy Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUVs in a partnership that will last through 2026.

    more from Autos