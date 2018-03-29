Electric concept cars, beefed-up SUVs and a 'lizard green' Porsche debut at New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show opens to the public on Friday in Manhattan, and about 50 new cars, trucks and SUVs will be displayed at the event. Many of the vehicles have been shown before outside the U.S. or North America, but a few cars are making their global debut. Ever more popular SUVs and trucks were featured during the New York Auto Show's press days, but a few sedans and sports cars were unveiled as well.





Here is a list of some of the biggest debuts: