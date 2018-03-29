Stocks are likely to conclude March with largest monthly losses in more than a year

Futures were higher this morning, but the final trading day of March is likely to conclude with the largest monthly losses for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq since January 2016. The Dow remains in correction territory, down 10.4 percent from its January record high. (CNBC)



Amazon's (AMZN) stock was slightly lower in premarket after a report that President Donald Trump has discussed altering the company's tax treatment because several of his friends told him the e-commerce giant is hurting their business. (Axios & CNBC)



Facebook (FB) will end partnerships with several large data brokers, in response to the controversy over the use of personal information. Those brokers help advertisers target Facebook users, and the news is weighing on the stock of data broker Acxiom (ACXM), which said 2019 fiscal year revenue and profitability could be hit by as much as $25 million.



It's a busy day for economic numbers, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of initial jobless claims, personal income, and consumer spending. At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out. And at 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan's final March Consumer Sentiment Index is expected. (CNBC)

Constellation Brands (STZ) and Movado Group (MOV) are among the handful of companies issuing quarterly earnings this morning, while there are no companies of note with numbers out after today's closing bell. (CNBC)