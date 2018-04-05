With the recent market tumult, now is as good a time as ever to ask whether the investments you are in are right for you.

That comes as stocks have had a rocky start to the second quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has seen dramatic swings this week as news about tariffs and technology-sector woes hung over the markets.

Empower Retirement, which handles $530 billion in retirement assets, saw normal call volume when the market dropped earlier this week, said its president, Edmund F. Murphy. Volatility up or down typically results in a 10 percent increase in calls, he said.

"This week has been kind of business as usual," said Meghan Murphy, a vice president at Fidelity Investments, which serves about 15 million retirement plan participants.

Fidelity saw a bigger increase in call volume and online logins when the market dropped in February.

"They're really just looking to talk to somebody and gain some comfort along the way," Murphy said.

There are a few things you want to look out for when you're troubleshooting your retirement investments.