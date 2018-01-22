Financial planning is not a quick fix

You've probably clicked on a headline like this — The Amazing Story of How One Millennial Paid Off $200K in Student Loan Debt in 18 Months — in the last few months.
It tells the inspiring tale of how one millennial went to extremes to pay down an Everest-size mountain of student loan debt. You know, the guy who ate ramen noodles every night and lived with four roommates, or the girl who lived in a camper van and got paid to tour the country while writing about her adventures on her blog, or the couple who "side hustled" 10 different jobs for more than 18 hours a day.
My personal favorite is the internet marketing "genius" who was paid tens of thousands of dollars each month through affiliate marketing because — after all — you, too, can create a killer internet marketing funnel! Sure.
As a member of the millennial generation, I ate lots of ramen noodles, but never connected it with paying down a huge loan.
More from Investor Toolkit:
Why some fear is good for investors
Advisors turn to life coaches and counselors
Retirees leave $100B in Social Security benefits on table
Stories like these do create conversation and debate, of course. They highlight just how emotional financial topics such as student-loan debt, for example, can be.
However, they also make paying off debt appear as if it's simply a quick fix, a matter of sheer determination to make it all go away. I call these people "eagles." Eagles are those too proud to bear the burden of their debt. They are willing to throw every available dollar at their liability, even if it means extreme sacrifice.
In many ways, their dedication is to be commended. But there's a big problem with being an eagle. It's not practical. And for most us, being impractical is not realistic. Going to extremes by its very definition doesn't fit comfortably in one's life. That makes things especially dangerous when these suggestions are passed off as tried-and-true financial advice.
"Can you imagine taking legal advice from someone who blogs about the law? What about medical advice? I hope for the sake of your legal future and health, you wouldn't. So why is an exception made for personal finance?"
How and — more importantly — why is this happening?
Well, we now live in a world where, thanks to social media and the internet, financial information, as well as our personal relationships with money, have become so democratized and destigmatized that anyone can write about an individual success and pass themselves off as a financial expert.
This is especially true for millennials. Our generation is most comfortable using today's technology and sharing things that were once considered taboo by older generations. This means that instead of looking at objective criteria, such as one's experience, education, licenses and credentials, we now view the "financial expert" as someone who is defined by subjective elements, such as the number of likes, followers and affiliate marking opportunities and book deals received.
It's quite astonishing how this shift has emerged in the field of personal finance, a critically important area of our everyday lives. Can you imagine taking legal advice from someone who blogs about the law? What about medical advice? I hope for the sake of your legal future and health, you wouldn't. So why is an exception made for personal finance?
One answer could stem from those inherently emotional components surrounding the subject. I find this ironic, because financial professionals are trained to remove emotions from a client's decision-making processes. Yet, as we learned through the actions of these eagles, it's all about emotions for them, and to be honest, I can't blame them for feeling the way they do.
Investor Toolkit
Thanks to social media and the internet, anyone can pass themselves off as a financial expert.
Bitcoin isn't new but the risks are not, so the same breakdown between risk and reward plaguing any investors apply.
There are steps women who achieve $1 million in 401(k) savings can take to ensure continued financial security.
Few people have time to comb through ETFs and mutual funds to build a custom asset allocation model.
More From Investor Toolkit
Financial Advisors
Thanks to social media and the internet, anyone can pass themselves off as a financial expert.
Bitcoin isn't new but the risks are not, so the same breakdown between risk and reward plaguing any investors apply.
There are steps women who achieve $1 million in 401(k) savings can take to ensure continued financial security.
Latest Special Reports
A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.
Coverage of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.
Investing
The U.S. government shut down on Saturday and that could spell trouble for investors in the near term, history shows.
General Electric stock fell nearly 1 percent in premarket trading Monday to $16 after Bank of America downgraded shares.
Now market experts worry about moves by President Trump in 2018 that could upend the bull run in emerging markets.