YouTube to increase security at its offices worldwide after shooting

Google said Thursday that it would boost security in YouTube offices globally following the shooting at the video platform's headquarters earlier this week.



On Tuesday, Nasim Najafi Aghdam shot at least three people before dying from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Google, which owns YouTube, put out a statement on Twitter Thursday in which it called the shooting "shocking and disturbing" and praised the "heroic acts" of employees and the San Bruno community, where the shooting took place.

The company said that the shooter entered the headquarters through the building's parking garage to the outside courtyard where the shooting took place.

Google said that YouTube employees have been encouraged to take time off of work or work from home and the company is making wellness services available.

YouTube will be increasing the security at its offices globally.

Before the shooting, Aghdam had posted messages online claiming that her videos on YouTube were being censored.

The shooting prompted messages of support from technology chief executives including Apple's Tim Cook and Microsoft's Satya Nadella. Some CEOs, including Twitter's Jack Dorsey, went further and called for stricter gun control.