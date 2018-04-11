I understand the attraction and challenges of entrepreneurship. I am also acutely aware of how financial planning for entrepreneurs is different. In college I went to Mexico to study Spanish and paid for most of the cost by buying American candy in bulk and selling it to other students. In my working career I've spent more time working for myself than working in a corporation.

Financial planning for entrepreneurs can be more difficult. But being an entrepreneur has many payoffs. Retiring years before "normal" retirement age, starting another business or only working on things that are really interesting to them personally are all things clients who have entrepreneurial goals can achieve. But you need a financial plan to attain those payoffs.