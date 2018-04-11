Stocks at the open are on track to give back a big chunk of the Dow's 428-point rally

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Trump "certainly believes he has the power" to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, the White House said, an indication administration officials have discussed the notion. (CNBC)
* Can Trump really fire special counsel Mueller? (CNBC)
* Trump had apparently demanded Mueller's ouster in December (NY Times)
Porn star Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal authorities investigating the $130,000 hush-money payment Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid her just before the 2016 election, NBC News reported.
Trump on Tuesday privately signed a broad executive order urging a revamp of federal government aid programs. It requires that more participants prove they are working or trying to find jobs. (WSJ)
European Commission investigators raided Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOXA) London office. The raid comes amid Fox's drawn out takeover of Sky, which has fallen under intense scrutiny by regulators. (Telegraph)
CVS Health (CVS) wants to make it easier for its pharmacists to find patients less costly drugs. The drugstore chain is introducing a system to check for less expensive alternatives, higher quantities at lower costs, and discounts. (CNBC)
CBS (CBS) chief Leslie Moonves may be an obstacle to a potential purchase of Viacom (VIAB). Moonves, who would run the combined firm, apparently doesn't want Viacom CEO Bob Bakish as his lieutenant. (Reuters)
Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk is calling out Goldman Sachs (GS) after the bank encouraged investors to sell the electric automaker's stock. "Place your bets," Musk quipped on Twitter. (CNBC)
At least 100 people were killed when an Algerian military plane crashed shortly after takeoff today. The Soviet-designed Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft had been headed for Bechar in southwestern Algeria. (USA Today)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is in talks with the Justice Department to settle charges that the automaker used software to skirt diesel emissions requirements in vehicles sold since 2014.
Activist investor Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands (NWL), according to an SEC filing. Fellow activist investor Carl Icahn has four board seats and is also pushing for changes.
USG (USG) shareholders are being urged by Germany's Gebr Knauf to pressure the building materials maker to engage in deal talks. USG rebuffed a $5.9 billion bid by its German rival in late March.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is offering $788 million for Swedish drug maker Wilson Therapeutics. Directors at Wilson, which specializes in rare disease treatments, unanimously recommended it.
Analogic (ALOG) has agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion deal worth $84 per share in cash. The price is below yesterday's close, and shares were under heavy pressure.
WATERCOOLER
This month, the vast Rockefeller art collection could make history by selling for as much as $1 billion at Christie's in New York City. No other estate auction has ever crossed that mark. (WSJ)