Stocks at the open are on track to give back a big chunk of the Dow's 428-point rally

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, indicating a giveback of part of the Dow's 428-point surge on Tuesday. The Dow has posted triple-digit moves, either up or down, in 18 of the past 22 trading sessions. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump lobbed back at Russia via Twitter this morning, promising to send missiles to Syria in response for a recent chemical weapons attack allegedly carried out by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. (CNBC)

Shares of Facebook (FB) were relatively flat in premarket trading after logging their best one-day gain in nearly two years. Investors were reacting positively to co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Senate appearance. He goes before a House panel today. (CNBC)



* Zuckerberg's Senate testimony: Here are the key points (CNBC)

* Zuckerberg's notes for his Senate hearing, revealed (CNBC)



Facebook added $21 billion in stock market value for a total of nearly $480 billion with Tuesday's gain. Zuckerberg, according to the Forbes real-time wealth rankings, saw his paper fortune surge by $2.8 billion to $66 billion.

Following Tuesday's March producer price index, investors get more inflation figures this morning with the release of the March consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Fed releases the minutes of its most recent policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)



Demand for mortgages weakened last week, despite a brief respite from rising rates. Total mortgage application volume fell 1.9 percent, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refis fell to the lowest level in 10 years, down 2 percent for the week. (CNBC)

Industrial products maker Fastenal (FAST) is among the few companies releasing quarterly earnings this morning. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) tops the short list of after-the-bell profit reports. (CNBC)