Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve

Apple already significantly cut down the size of the bezel (the border between the screen and the phone's frame) on its most-recent release the iPhone X, creating an almost entirely edge-to-edge display. But even on the X, a small notch in the screen still exists in order for the company to pack in the phone's top earpiece speaker and the camera and sensors needed for Apple's Face ID, a feature that's expected to soon expand to Apple's other products including the iPad.

While the almost bezel-less design initially faced some criticism from app and mobile designers, it's now become an industry trend with Apple's leading smartphone rival Samsung producing similar designs. And if recent instructions from Apple to designers that all new apps must conform to the iPhone X display are to be believed, it's likely the notch is here to stay.

"They're running out of things to drop," said Gene Munster, a veteran tech analyst and managing partner at Loup Ventures.

Within the confines of current technology, the most likely scenario is that Apple will keep shrinking its bezel "millimeter by millimeter" so that the current sensors and camera can still function, said Mark Rolston, cofounder of the design consultancy Argodesign.

"They could make [the camera] a hole that floats inside the screen itself, and make it a bit more magical, but [consumers] want the camera," Rolston said. "We want selfies so the camera will always be there."

Other companies have tried to work around the design problem by experimenting with front-facing camera placement. The recently-released Doogee Mix 4 allows for and edge-to-edge experience by having the display slide over the camera. The Vivo Apex has a scanner that extends out on top of the phone.