Cramer Remix: How you should focus on Hasbro   

After speaking with Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner on Monday, CNBC's Jim Cramer was confident that "the worst is over" in the fallout from Toys R Us' liquidation.

In the exclusive interview, Goldner said that while Hasbro doesn't "have perfect clarity" on what will happen with Toys R Us' non-U.S. business, the pain from its bankruptcy would not extend past the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

"We held back some inventories across the entire retail channels in order to ensure our new initiatives weren't caught up in the liquidation, and then we'll begin to ship those as we move forward with great entertainment initiatives," Goldner said. "We have the Avengers movie, we have our Black Panther home entertainment window, we have the new Solo movie coming in May, so it's very exciting."

"I am certain that, a year from now, we will not be talking about Toys R Us in this negative light," the CEO added.

To Cramer, Goldner's frank assessment of the situation as as good a sign as any that the brunt of the Toys R Us-related weakness was behind Hasbro.

"Does that necessarily mean that you should just go in hand over fist? I think if [Hasbro's stock] came back to where it was, I would," the "Mad Money" host said. "But you know what? Buying some Hasbro ahead of what could be a great second half may be the way you should focus on this stock."