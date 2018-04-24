Nix the C-suite, soon blockchain will let armies of free agents run companies

The key to this new "future of work" system? Trusted reputation scores built upon the experiences of colleagues, collaborators and clients and accumulated over a lifetime of project contribution, all secured by a blockchain to guarantee accuracy, immutability and personal control over your own data.

It sounds crazy, but what blockchain systems do better than any technology in history is allow for trust between individuals to scale to global levels. Blockchains remove the need for third party intermediaries (anyone ranging from Visa, to colleges, to the DMV) whose role is to attest to the accuracy of any statement that, with verification, facilitates trust. It's the difference between someone saying, "I was a key player on Project X" and having a sworn affidavit from a client and a boss that says, 'John was a key player on Project X."

With blockchain, statements presented to you by potential team members will be verifiable by inspecting an open-source and decentralized (not controlled by any one authority) reputation network. Think LinkedIn, but where you can be sure that the recommender was the boss or client or that the individual actually does have that mutual friend in common with you. All of this information could allow you to make better informed hiring decisions. You could be sure that the person with the 5-star rating as a graphic designer actually has real clients who paid her and didn't just get her friends to say she was great.

Blockchain enables and encourages trust. You can't cheat the system because every attestation is connected to your actual identity and making false statements about someone or something becomes a part of your personal record, damaging your credibility, reputation, and trustworthiness. You are incentivized to behave in a trustworthy manner which is better for everyone. The technology may sound intimidating or complex, but the underlying idea is nothing new. Work has always been about trust - trusting your co-workers, leadership, building trust with customers. That trust has always been based on relationships. Now there is a digital trust infrastructure being built on blockchain systems. This is good news if you are a solid contributor who builds meaningful relationships and adds value consistently. It's bad news for your co-workers who stare at the computer all day waiting to leave and watching you do the work.