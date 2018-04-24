Nix the C-suite, soon blockchain will let armies of free agents run companies

The days of full-time employment and long-term job stability are coming to an end. Nasdaq estimates that 43 percent of the U.S. workforce will be freelancers by 2020, part of a growing gig economy of project-based jobs. This raises a lot of concerns about the future of work, especially when there is also the threat of A.I. and robots replacing workers.
While these trends continue, another technology-driven disruption seems poised to redefine the very meaning of work, career and employment. Blockchain systems — the decentralized technology that underpins bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by enabling the secure peer-to-peer transfer of value — offer the possibility for each of us to become free agents who collaborate on projects, get paid for what we contribute and have the quality of our work assessed by peers and clients.
We will hire and be hired according to our reputations and trusted networks. In fact, with technology replacing managers and harnessing our collective intelligence, there may not even be any bosses. Well, there will be one boss, you, the boss of your own career.