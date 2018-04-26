Elon Musk's big ambitions may be killing Tesla   

Elon Musk has a lot going on. And it may be coming at the expense of his core business — Tesla.

Let's go back to the company's start. Tesla was founded by friends of Musk in 2003, just one year after Musk started SpaceX. But Tesla's mission to bring electric cars to the masses was one he couldn't pass up.

In 2004, he led the company's fundraising efforts as Tesla's chairman.

In 2006, Musk invested $10 million in his cousin's solar energy company, SolarCity. And Tesla unveiled the first Roadster model. It was touted as a symbol of the future of "green" sports cars, but Musk had an even bigger vision for the brand. Just days after the Roadster unveiling, he revealed his master plan for the company.

He wanted to build more affordable cars and use Tesla to co-market other sustainable energy products.

Like solar panels from SolarCity.