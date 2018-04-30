Cramer Remix: The world has turned on this sector   

When CNBC's Jim Cramer heard from a caller on Monday about recent declines in the stock of United Rentals, he knew he had to calm her fears about the seemingly unforgiving market.

"The world has turned, our market has turned on anything industrial believing that there is going to be a dramatic slowdown because of our trade war," the "Mad Money" host explained. "The world has decided that these stocks can no longer be owned because a trade discussion that is turning into a tiff and a tussle has made it so people think the world is done growing."

So as stocks reversed course and erased their early-day gains, Cramer set out to find what's working in a market that changes its mind on a dime.

"It's a motley crew for certain," he said, pointing to "the utilities, the real estate investment trusts, ... the oil and oil service stocks, a smattering of domestic companies with no Chinese inputs, some takeovers and the companies that can deliver finely honed upside surprises, like McDonald's this morning ... or Visa last week."

But looking at Monday's intraday trading — from the decline in telecommunications stocks to the broad-based selling in the technology sector — it became clear to Cramer that those pockets of strength weren't enough to sustain a rally.

"But, and this might be a mighty big but, these leaders are enough to keep us from plummeting," he said. "[That's] something we need to take into consideration, especially at a time when so many commentators are eager to give up [on and] bury this market."