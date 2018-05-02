Cramer pinpoints the 4 things that saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal   

One month ago, Facebook seemed to be on the brink of demise, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress about a data-harvesting scandal that affected millions of users.

CNBC's Jim Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Facebook, even sold some of the social media giant's stock on the news, citing the concerning headlines.

"Facebook seemed like it was running amok and was about to be leveled by the government," the "Mad Money" host recalled. "No wonder the stock traded down to 18 times earnings."

But since the scandal — which on Wednesday spurred the shutdown of the data-harvester, Cambridge Analytica — four things have brought Facebook back from near-death, Cramer said.