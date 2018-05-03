Wall Street is headed for a mixed open after the Dow dips into correction territory

President Donald Trump has all but decided to withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord by the end of next week but exactly how he will do so remains unclear, Reuters reported, citing two White House officials and a source familiar with the matter.

Trump repaid his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to Rudy Giuliani, one of the lawyers representing the president in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. (CNBC)



* Giuliani: Trump fired Comey because he wouldn't tell him he wasn't a target (CNBC)

* Donald Trump acknowledges Stormy Daniels payment, denies affair or use of campaign money (CNBC)

The White House said Ty Cobb is leaving as the lead lawyer representing Trump in the ongoing probe by the special counsel. He will be replaced by Emmet Flood, the man who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment. (CNBC)

The president, in a late Wednesday tweet, hinted that three American prisoners held in North Korea may win their release. North Korea could release them before or during a summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un. (USA Today)

Brazil said it has not reached an agreement with the Trump administration to permanently exempt it from punitive steel and aluminum tariffs despite the White House claiming it had reached a preliminary deal, The New York Times reported.



* It appears China has stopped buying soybeans from the US altogether because of trade fight (Bloomberg)

Goldman Sachs is moving ahead with plans to set up what appears to be the first bitcoin trading operation at a Wall Street bank. A team is looking at whether it can get regulatory approval and how to deal with additional risks associated with virtual currency. (NY Times)

The two black men arrested for sitting in a Starbucks (SBUX) without ordering anything last month have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (AP)

Amazon (AMZN) halted a plan for a new office building in Seattle and might sub-lease rather than occupy another future tower downtown. That's pending a city council vote on a proposed tax on top businesses. (Reuters)

Cambridge Analytica, the political research firm caught in a whirlwind of Facebook (FB) privacy and data collection allegations in recent months, announced it is shutting down. The firm said the "siege of media coverage" drove away clients. (CNBC)