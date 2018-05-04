It's a good time to ask your boss for more money: The job market has the lowest unemployment in 18 years, starting salaries are better and wages are finally picking up.

"In these conditions, the employee is in the driver seat," said Alison Sullivan, a Glassdoor pay trends analyst.

But often, when it comes to getting a raise, it's also up to employees to take the initiative, added Michael Erwin, a senior career advisor with CareerBuilder — and that's where most workers falter.

"Asking for a raise or promotion is worse than public speaking," he said. "People just don't know how to do it."

To be successful, Erwin advises workers follow these steps: