Modest losses are seen for Wall Street ahead of Trump's Iran nuclear decision

Futures were slightly lower this morning as investors awaited President Donald Trump's announcement on the Iran nuclear deal. The Dow Jones industrial average has a three-day win streak, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up for the past two sessions. (CNBC)



* Cramer: If you own stock in a gold company, you can take profits here (CNBC)

Oil futures retreated from 3.5-year highs this morning ahead of Trump's afternoon announcement on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran. Concerns about Iranian crude coming off the market pushed prices up on Monday. (Reuters)

Comcast (CMCSA) is making preparations for a possible all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox's (FOXA) entertainment assets, according to sources. Fox has an agreement in place to sell those assets to Walt Disney (DIS) for $52.4 billion in stock. (CNBC)

Takeda Pharma agreed to buy London-listed Shire (SHPG) for $61.5 billion today after raising the amount of cash in its offer. The deal, assuming it wins shareholder approval, would be the larges ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company. (Reuters)

Earnings reports out this morning include Aramark (ARMK), Camping World (CWH), Discovery Communications (DISCA) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) will report earnings after the bell. (CNBC)

It's a light day for economic reports, with only the Labor Department's March JOLTS (Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover) report on the schedule. The 10 a.m. ET release is expected to show that there were 6.04 million job openings at the end of March. (CNBC)

During a three-hour exclusive interview, billionaire investor Warren Buffett left no doubt about the potential he still sees in stocks and his vast skepticism about bitcoin. He also shed light on why Berkshire decided to buy additional Apple shares and more. (CNBC)