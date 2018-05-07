    ×

    Warren Buffett Watch

    Warren Buffett loves stocks, hates bitcoin, gives Elon Musk a shout out, and still won't use an iPhone

    • Warren Buffett left no doubt about the potential he still sees in stocks and his vast skepticism about bitcoin.
    • No topic was off limits for the Berkshire Hathaway CEO during a three-hour CNBC exclusive interview from Omaha.
    Warren Buffett left no doubt about the potential he still sees in stocks and his vast skepticism about bitcoin.

    During a three-hour, CNBC exclusive interview from Omaha on Monday, the 87-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said he would still choose to buy stocks for the long term over bonds, even with the 10-year Treasury yield at around 3 percent.

    Buffett said he does not see the stock market in bubble territory. He also calculated a $10,000 investment in an index fund when he bought his first stock in 1942 would be worth $51 million today.

    At the same time, Buffett again bashed bitcoin, saying the world's largest cryptocurrency doesn't produce anything except for more buyers looking to make money by selling to new buyers.

    Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, also a Berkshire board member, slammed bitcoin as well. They joined Buffett on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday morning. Munger called bitcoin "worthless, artificial gold" while Gates said he would "short it if there was an easy way to do it."

    Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger and Bill Gates
    Lacy O'Toole | CNBC
    Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger and Bill Gates

    Buffett also shed more light on why Berkshire decided to buy so many more shares of Apple, even though he's too technophobic to use an iPhone. The billionaire investor also talked about Elon Musk, the changing tastes hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz and the $100 billion cash horde burning a hole in his pocket. He also stood by embattled Wells Fargo.

    Here are all the stories that came out of CNBC's Monday interview, which followed a weekend full of events in Omaha, surrounding Saturday's Berkshire annual meeting.

