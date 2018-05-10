President Donald Trump's tough talk on trade is more propaganda than anything else, the CEO of one of China's largest private equity firms told CNBC's Hadley Gamble Thursday.

Asked if the president's threat of sweeping tariffs and a trade war with China was overblown, Yong Kwek Ping, chief executive of Inventis Investment Holdings, wasn't particularly fazed.

"I think it's more for political and propaganda, telling the U.S. voters what he's trying to do, and how he's guarding the U.S. interests," he said, speaking at the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum in Manama, Bahrain.

"Trump has mentioned that (Chinese) President Xi is his very good friend. I think Trump will be very constrained, very careful about starting a serious trade war."