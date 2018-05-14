Women-only co-working spaces are the newest rage in the #MeToo age

Just say no — to bro culture. That's the rallying cry behind an emerging type of co-working space, created by women and for women, and expanding to industrial-chic streets across the country.

From cozy community start-ups like The Coven in Minneapolis, to a business with much larger ambitions, like The Wing — which has locations spreading internationally — the women-only office share is the "it" work sanctuary for the #MeToo era.

The Wing gets most of the attention, and not just because the design color scheme skews millennial pink. In just over a year and a half, the start-up has raised more than $40 million from investors, including from WeWork, the co-working giant valued at $20 billion. The Wing now has three spaces in New York City with a total of 22,500 square feet, another in Washington, D.C., and three more coming before the end of this year to Brooklyn, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Seattle, Toronto and London are on track for 2019.

"We're still a tadpole, but we're swimming fast," said co-founder Audrey Gelman, 30.

The basic concept is to create a safe and supportive work environment — a professional home base — where women can take risks in the company of female collaborators and mentors without the sweat or frustration of laboring in a man's world. By day, work gets done; at night a bar opens and speakers give talks. There are beauty stations, hair-braiding workshops and lactation rooms. Membership begins at $215 a month.