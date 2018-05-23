Lyft's chief strategist: Driverless ride-hailing services will grow in 2018

Lyft has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors.

Like its archrival Uber, Lyft is expanding its definition of transportation. In February the company announced it was teaming up with Baltimore Bike Share to transform five bike-share stations in the city into Lyft pickup and dropoff spots.

Separately, Lyft announced Wednesday a $100 million investment to expand its retail footprint to help reduce its drivers' expenses and strengthen its networks. The changes will include discounts for oil changes and basic vehicle maintenance, charging stations for electric vehicles and rest spots.

Lyft's Chief Operating Officer Jon McNeill said based on the company's projections, it expects its driver community "to more than double in the next five years," adding that the ride-hailing service is "in the business of supporting our drivers for the long haul."

Kapoor told CNBC that the company has found investing in its drivers has produced better travel times and, as a result, more loyal passengers. He said his company isn't entirely preoccupied with taking market share.

Lyft claimed this month it now has 35 percent of the national ride-sharing market, up from 20 percent 18 months ago.

"We are absolutely going toward winning," Kapoor said Wednesday. "But if you look at the market, on a regional basis there is more than one player that's typically succeeding and thriving. I don't think this is a monopoly. I think there is more than one that can succeed."