'Roseanne' cancellation a reminder of what to do if you're suddenly out of work

With ABC's cancellation of the hit sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday, people who worked on the show suddenly found themselves out of work.

The situation is a good reminder that events out of your control can leave you jobless.

While national unemployment is currently low and new work might be less challenging to find than several years ago, the realization that you unexpectedly have no income can be jarring. Nevertheless, it also should be a time of action.

"If you weren't already organized with your finances, being suddenly unemployed is really the time to get organized," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "It's reactive, but important.

"The emphasis is going to be on finding new employment and you don't want to be distracted."

Here are some tips for those who find themselves unexpectedly without a job.