Cramer Remix: What critics were missing about Apple’s business   

CNBC's Jim Cramer knows all too well that the market can't be driven solely by FANG, his ubiquitous acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

"On a great day for the bulls where the Dow gained 178 points, the S&P advanced 0.45 percent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.69 percent to a new all-time high, I think we need a new acronym for tech," the "Mad Money" host said Monday. "FANG's just not cutting it anymore because the gains are no longer limited to [that cohort]."

"If you want to understand the strength in the Nasdaq, you need a new acronym," Cramer continued. "So say hello to INJFANG, as in 'It's Not Just FANG' anymore."

First, Cramer turned to Apple, one of his favorite consumer products companies. Shares of the iPhone maker hit record highs on Monday as its annual developer conference kicked off.

Apple has long been the target of critics on Wall Street who worried about declining hype around the newest iPhones, supply chain issues and the like.

"But what these critics were missing is that Apple doesn't just have the most loved, best tech for its cellphones, it's got a razor-razorblade business model that can't be beaten," Cramer said. "That means people buy the phone and pay for services directly from Apple or buy some of the developer apps on display today at the big conference and Apple gets a cut of each one."