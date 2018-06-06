Alphabet shareholders grill execs about the company's San Jose expansion as picketers protest

Alphabet's aggressive real estate expansion in the Bay Area was a big topic at its annual shareholders meeting Wednesday, as about 50 picketers protested outside and two shareholders asked questions about how its expansion plans would affect local residents.

At issue is the mega-campus Google plans to build in San Jose, which will accommodate 15,000 to 20,000 employees and include offices, retail space, and thousands of residential units. Earlier this year, the city agreed to sell Google nine parcels of land to be used in the project for $67 million.

Proponents of the massive project expect it to revitalize San Jose, which is the only major U.S. city that has a higher population at nighttime than it does during the day, while critics fear it could exacerbate gentrification and inequality in the area.