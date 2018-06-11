Caution rules on Wall Street ahead of the Trump-Kim nuclear summit

Deal makers across all industries are waiting for tomorrow, when a federal judge is set to rule on the government's effort to block AT&T's (T) $85 billion bid to buy Time Warner (TWX). (NY Times' DealBook)

It's official. The Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules, which had required internet service providers to offer equal access to all web content, took effect on Monday. (NY Times)

Foxconn is investigating a China plant that makes devices for Amazon (AMZN) following a report by a U.S. watchdog group describing harsh working conditions at that factory. (Reuters)

Facebook (FB) formed special deals with select companies that granted them access to the data of users and their friends well past 2015, when the social media company said it cut off developer access to that information. (WSJ)

John Lasseter, the animation chief on leave at Disney (DIS) after complaints about unwanted workplace hugging, won't return. Lasseter, co-founder of Pixar, was the creative force behind the billion-dollar "Toy Story" and "Frozen" franchises. (NY Times)

WPP's (WPP) investigation of ex-CEO Martin Sorrell looked into whether he was reportedly using company money to pay for a prostitute. Sorrell stepped down from the ad giant following the conclusion of that inquiry. (WSJ).

Hurricane Bud, now swirling off the west coast of Mexico, is forecast to strengthen into a Category-2 storm and impact both Mexico and the Southwest U.S. over the next few days. (USA Today)

Today's ribbon-cutting for an 80-story office building at the new World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood before 9/11. (USA Today)