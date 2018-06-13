Stock futures are flat as investors appear cautious ahead of Fed decision

North Korea's state media is calling the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un a "historic" success for the North Korean leader. The reports underscore the meeting's propaganda value for the regime. (USA Today)



* Kim appeared to score an 'A+' victory — Trump's work is 'incomplete' (CNBC)

House Speaker Paul Ryan will advance two immigration bills to the full House next week in an attempt to resolve a deep split within the Republican Party on legislation to protect illegal "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation. (Reuters)

Two media reports said Trump's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen has been telling pals he expects to be arrested soon. Attorneys for Trump and Cohen failed to meet a deadline to raise objections about decisions related to files seized from Cohen by the FBI.

A district judge said special counsel Robert Mueller must tell former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort the names of individuals and groups that allegedly acted as unregistered foreign agents at Manafort's behest. (CNBC)



* Mueller unveils more proof Manafort led Ukraine lobbying in US (Politico)

* Mueller warns that election, politics meddling by foreigners is still happening (CNBC)

U.S. Representative Mark Sanford lost a Republican congressional primary in South Carolina after Trump urged voters a few hours before polls closed on Tuesday to punish Sanford's disloyalty by tossing him from office. (Reuters)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar intensified the Trump administration's attack on drug middlemen. The HHS secretary even suggested the elimination of discounts that critics say inflate pharmaceutical prices. (CNBC)

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Erica Wilkins alleged she was paid about a quarter of what the team mascot made. Now, Wilkins is seeking to recover wages and "all other available damages" in violation of The Equal Pay Act and Fair Labor Standards Act. (USA Today)

Tesla (TSLA) told employees it will cut approximately 9 percent of its 46,000-person workforce. In mid-May, CEO Elon Musk had warned the company was undertaking a "thorough reorganization" and that it would flatten its management structure. (CNBC)