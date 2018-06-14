Investors take a cautious approach after the Fed indicates an additional 2018 rate hike

The Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to release today a long-awaited report on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation that she said contributed to her 2016 presidential election loss. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to meet with his top trade advisors today to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods. (Reuters)



* China threatens to scrap US trade deals if the White House hikes tariffs (AP)

U.S., South Korean, and Japanese officials strove to present a unified stance this morning, in an effort to quell concerns about Washington's military commitment to Asia after President Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (CNBC)



* Japan considering Abe-Kim summit with possible Pyongyang visit (Reuters)

Tough sanctions will remain on North Korea until the rogue nation completes denuclearization, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this morning, apparently contradicting Kim's view that the process agreed to at this week's summit would be phased and reciprocal. (Reuters)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders played down a report that she plans to quit the Trump administration at the end of the year, but she stopped short of a flat-out denial. (Newsweek)



* Stormy Daniels' lawyer Avenatti and ex-Trump aide Scaramucci go head-to-head on late night (NY Post)

Stephen Bannon, 10 months removed from the job as Trump's chief strategist and five months after his ouster from conservative news site Breitbart, is betting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can disrupt banking the way the president disrupted American politics. (NY Times)



* SEC's policy on cryptocurrencies is confusing. That may be cleared up (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is closing the technological loophole that let authorities hack into iPhones, angering police and other officials and reigniting a debate over whether the government has a right to get into personal devices. (NY Times)

Microsoft (MSFT) is working on technology that would eliminate cashiers and checkout lines from stores. That would represent a challenge to Amazon's (AMZN) automated grocery stores. (Reuters)

Players of hit game "Fortnite" have hit out at Sony (SNE) over a problem that has seen users have issues playing the title on a Nintendo Switch console after initially using it on a PlayStation 4. (CNBC)

SoftBank Group is reportedly in discussions to invest another giant slug of capital in WeWork, with a deal that would value the shared-office company at $35 billion to $40 billion. (WSJ)

Twitter (TWTR) has retooled its service to more prominently suggest news stories and real-time events for users to follow, in an attempt to stand out with advertisers by emphasizing what's happening now. (Reuters)



* Facebook used less for news as youngsters turn to WhatsApp (Reuters)

Elon Musk's Boring Company has won the bid to build a high-speed express train to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, beating a consortium that included an engineering firm that worked on a terminal at London's Heathrow airport. (CNBC)



* Musk buys 72,500 more Tesla shares, upping stake to $11.6 billion (CNBC)