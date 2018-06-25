Uber is set to go to court on Monday to appeal a decision that stripped the tech company of its operating license to run a ride-sharing service in London.

Last year, the Transport for London said it would not grant Uber a new private hire license to operate in the U.K. capital. The regulator said it refused to renew the license on the grounds of "public safety and security implications."

Uber accounts for about a third of private hire vehicles in London. But the ride sharing company faced criticism from local unions, lawmakers and traditional black cab drivers over working conditions.

Since last year's decision, Uber has taken steps to improve its business model and reiterated the importance of the London market.Those changes include the introduction of continuous telephone support and proactive reporting of serious incidents to the police, according to Reuters.

A senior Europe-based executive at the company previously told CNBC that Uber was moving from a "growth-at-all-costs" approach to a "responsible growth" approach to how it operates.

