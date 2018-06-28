Wall Street is set for small gains as stocks limp to June finish

President Donald Trump will likely get to appoint a second judge to the Supreme Court after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he will be retiring at the end of July. His administration has already published a list of 25 potential candidates for the bench. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that former President Barack Obama is expected to hit the campaign trail to help the Democrats flip Congress and win governorships. The timeline is fluid but the former president is expected to start making an impact in September.

Starting over the Fourth of July weekend, the political network funded by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch is planning to release attack ads targeting seven senators who voted against Trump's $15.4 billion spending cuts package. (CNBC)

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration's policy on immigration that separated more than 2,000 children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. (USA Today)

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the military for up to 12,000 beds to detain families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The facility would have to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family residential standards. (Politico)

Reuters reported that China has rejected U.S. requests for talks over how American airlines and their websites refer to Chinese-claimed Taiwan. China demanded that foreign firms begin referring to Taiwan as a Chinese territory on their websites.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today that the future of the European Union rests on the bloc’s ability to find a diplomatic answer to the migration crisis. Europe’s largest economy has taken in around 1.6 million migrants since 2014. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) unveiled Delivery Service Partners, a new program designed to let entrepreneurs run their own local delivery networks of up to 40 delivery vans. Each Delivery Service Partner can start a business with as little as a $10,000 investment. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) launched a stripped-down version of the social photo-sharing app Instagram, aimed at users in developing markets. The Lite app lets you post pictures, create and watch stories that disappear after 24 hours and search for users. (CNBC)

Lyft announced it is now worth $15.1 billion after a recent $600 million funding round. That would make it worth a quarter of rival Uber, which in May announced first-quarter results and a tender offer that nudges its valuation past $60 billion. (CNBC)

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares were under pressure in early trade after the company told an investor call that it was planning to close up to 65 under-performing restaurants, and that it will introduce a delivery function to its mobile app this summer. (CNBC)

Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock was 5 percent lower in premarket after it reported a 0.6 percent drop in same-store sales, compared to expectations of a small increase, as competition in home furnishings intensifies. It reported quarterly earnings above estimates. (CNBC)